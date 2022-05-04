76ers Rumors: James Harden's Lack of Aggression Not Concerning Team Officials

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers officials aren't yet sounding the alarm bell about star James Harden.

"Team officials aren’t concerned about his aggression level, feeling a breakout game is soon on the horizon," Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Wednesday.

Through seven games this postseason, Harden is averaging 18.6 points, 9.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 36.6 percent on three-pointers.

This isn't an isolated trend.

The 10-time All-Star seemed to lose a step last year, in addition to battling a lingering hamstring injury. But his performance has continued trending downward and leaving the Brooklyn Nets hasn't sparked any sort of renaissance.

In 21 games since the trade, he's averaged 21.0 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds.

Beyond the raw numbers, the 32-year-old has lacked his usual explosion off the dribble, which made him such an unstoppable scorer with the Houston Rockets.

Having the current version probably wouldn't sink Philadelphia if Joel Embiid were fully healthy. However, the star center missed Game 2 with an orbital fracture and a mild concussion, and he's playing through a torn ligament in his right thumb.

The Sixers may not be able to win if Harden is the primary star. In Monday's loss, he shot 5-of-13 from the floor for 16 points and had as many turnovers as he did assists (five).

Remaining optimistic about Harden is understandable from Philly's perspective because the organization doesn't really have much alternative.

But this entire season has basically been a case of hoping to see the old James Harden show up, and absent a big outing here and there, those banking on that outcome have been disappointed.

It's difficult to envision the postseason unfolding any differently.