Draymond Green Defends Flipping Off Fans: 'I Make $25M a Year. I Should Be Just Fine'

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green isn't sweating a fine from the NBA after he flipping the bird to Memphis Grizzlies fans during his team's 106-101 loss Tuesday night at FedEx Forum.

Green told reporters he was willing to accept whatever punishment the league decides:

"You gonna boo someone who was elbowed in the eye and face is running with blood, you should get flipped off. I'll take the fine. I'll do an appearance and make up the money. It felt really good to flip them off. ... If they are going to be that nasty, I will be nasty too. I'm assuming the cheers were because they know I'll be fined. Great — I make $25 million a year. I should be just fine."

The four-time All-Star needed stitches around his eye after getting elbowed by Xavier Tillman. As he was walking back to the locker room, he made his thoughts about the crowd known:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.