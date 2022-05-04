Rumors on WWE Royal Rumble 2023, AEW Video Game Roster and Sheamus' Injury Status

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

WWE Reportedly Considering San Antonio for Royal Rumble 2023

WWE is reportedly heavily considering the possibility of bringing the 2023 Royal Rumble back to the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), San Antonio is the front-runner to host the Royal Rumble in January.

If that happens, it will mark the third time in WWE history that the Royal Rumble has taken place at the Alamodome.

The most recent Royal Rumble in San Antonio was in 2017, and it saw Randy Orton win his second career Royal Rumble match.

Twenty years earlier, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin won his first of three career Royal Rumble matches in San Antonio, and hometown star Shawn Michaels beat Sycho Sid for the WWE Championship.

In recent years, WWE has trended toward holding its biggest events in massive venues rather than arenas that typically only hold 20,000 fans or less.

With regard to the Rumble, the 2019 event was held at Chase Field in Phoenix, 2020 was at Minute Maid Park in Houston and 2022 was at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

WWE announced an attendance of over 50,000 the last time the Royal Rumble was held in San Antonio, and the company would perhaps be looking for a similar number this time around.

The Royal Rumble marks the official start of the road to WrestleMania, so it comes as no surprise that WWE is trying to make it feel as big as possible.

AEW Video Game to Have About 50 Playable Characters

More vital information is coming to light regarding the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Manik Aftab of ThirstyForNews.com), the plan is for the video game to include about 50 playable characters when it releases, although there has been talk about including downloadable content so other characters can be added later.

Fightful noted that there will be some "unfortunate notable omissions" from the game when it first releases, which is targeted for September.

While it is unclear which big-name stars may be left out of the game, some of the confirmed roster members in AEW: Fight Forever are CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Sting, Adam Cole and Ruby Soho.

Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin and Hikaru Shida are a few of the others known to be in the game based on screenshots and gameplay footage that have been shown.

Additionally, the late Owen Hart will reportedly be in the game, marking another milestone in AEW's relationship with his estate.

Hart's widow, Martha Hart, signed a deal with AEW that allows the company to use his name and likeness. Action figures and other merchandise had already been announced, but his inclusion in the video game is new information.

As far as omissions go, it isn't particularly surprising that some well-known performers won't be in the game given that AEW is regularly signing new talent.

While it is merely speculation, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, Keith Lee, Buddy Murphy and Shane "Swerve" Strickland are some of the wrestlers who could be left out of the game based on how recently they were signed.

Sheamus Reportedly Not Dealing with Injury

Despite speculation to the contrary, WWE Superstar Sheamus is reportedly not injured.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Anirudh Cherukuri of Ringside News), Sheamus' absence from weekend live events on the European tour was not related to injury.

Rather, WWE officials wanted to get Butch more in-ring work, which is why he had Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat matches against Ricochet and Sami Zayn.

Much like his Irishman stablemate, Butch is a native of Europe, hailing from England, which explains his heavy inclusion in the tour.

Leading up to WrestleMania 38, Butch was called up to the main roster after spending years in NXT and NXT UK as Pete Dunne. His name was changed and he was added to a stable alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

While many fans were resistant to the name change, Butch seems to be quite over with the WWE Universe on the main roster.

WWE gave an indication Monday that Sheamus is fine, as it announced that he and Holland will face New Day in a tables match on SmackDown.

