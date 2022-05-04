X

    LeBron James, Fans Awed by Ja Morant as Grizzlies Beat Steph Curry, Warriors

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 4, 2022

    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    Ja Morant, your spot at the NBA superstars' table is ready.

    The 22-year-old phenom put on a show while leading his Memphis Grizzlies to a 106-101 victory over Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinal series Tuesday. The series is tied at one game each after No. 12's masterpiece.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    47 points.<br><br>22 years old. <a href="https://t.co/cNvX7i96ly">pic.twitter.com/cNvX7i96ly</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JA IS TAKING OVER 😤 <a href="https://t.co/YyMMicaOzg">pic.twitter.com/YyMMicaOzg</a>

    Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

    HIM. <a href="https://t.co/m7UIjJ0fyj">pic.twitter.com/m7UIjJ0fyj</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Ja Morant's hangtime is ridiculous!<br><br>He finishes the first half with 23 points 🏀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel on TNT <a href="https://t.co/WFsyTIxhVc">pic.twitter.com/WFsyTIxhVc</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Ja Morant cleared for takeoff 🛫<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel on TNT <a href="https://t.co/X97NqCt8Xu">pic.twitter.com/X97NqCt8Xu</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Ja Morant is a problem in the paint!<br><br>He's up to 32 points for the <a href="https://twitter.com/memgrizz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@memgrizz</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel on TNT <a href="https://t.co/K8QKr1uVRd">pic.twitter.com/K8QKr1uVRd</a>

    It appeared as if the Warriors were going to steal both games in Memphis when Curry banked in a three to go up four in the final five minutes, but Morant responded by scoring 15 consecutive points for his team to clinch the victory.

    Included in that flurry was a step-back three-pointer, a move that left Jordan Poole falling to the ground and multiple clutch free throws. 

    He had LeBron James and seemingly everyone else in awe on his way to 47 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and three steals:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    JA so damn tough!!!! There's no way Ja should even have been in MIP talks. This guy is a flat out ⭐️ and always have been!! Real basketball 🧠s know. Not the majority of dweebs who don't even watch basketball on those voting ballots.

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Like a said JA too special to be in a MIP conversation. Rising Super⭐️

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Jabari Ali Davis @JabariDavisNBA

    Ja continues to do stuff that physically, simply doesn’t make sense…and I’m forever grateful we get to witness it in real time.

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    ja morant plays basketball like god is holding down his turbo button and i love it

    Holly MacKenzie @stackmack

    ja in the air: effortlessly fluid AND acrobatically aggressive…at the same time. he's absolutely incredible.

    claire de lune @ClaireMPLS

    i would like to order 7 games of steph curry vs ja morant please

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    Ja Morant stat line is like a premium edible arrangement basket. So much juice.

    Dan Favale @danfavale

    nba players to score *more* than 45 pts in *multiple* playoff games before their 23rd birthday (via <a href="https://twitter.com/Stathead?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stathead</a>):<br><br>—ja morant (2x)<br><br>that's it. that's the list. <a href="https://t.co/azzIMfJysH">pic.twitter.com/azzIMfJysH</a>

    br_betting @br_betting

    Ja scored the last 15 points for the Grizzlies 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/nmFBRsOeMO">pic.twitter.com/nmFBRsOeMO</a>

    Golden State fought through some adversity, as Gary Payton II was ruled out with an elbow injury he suffered on a Dillon Brooks flagrant-2 foul after just three minutes. Draymond Green also needed stitches and returned with a badly swollen eye.

    While they temporarily overcame those setbacks and even Curry and Klay Thompson combining to shoot just 5-of-23 from three-point range, they weren't able to overcome Morant's flurry at the end that sets the stage for what promises to be a thrilling Game 3 on Saturday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.