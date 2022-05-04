LeBron James, Fans Awed by Ja Morant as Grizzlies Beat Steph Curry, Warriors

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Ja Morant, your spot at the NBA superstars' table is ready.

The 22-year-old phenom put on a show while leading his Memphis Grizzlies to a 106-101 victory over Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinal series Tuesday. The series is tied at one game each after No. 12's masterpiece.

It appeared as if the Warriors were going to steal both games in Memphis when Curry banked in a three to go up four in the final five minutes, but Morant responded by scoring 15 consecutive points for his team to clinch the victory.

Included in that flurry was a step-back three-pointer, a move that left Jordan Poole falling to the ground and multiple clutch free throws.

He had LeBron James and seemingly everyone else in awe on his way to 47 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and three steals:

Golden State fought through some adversity, as Gary Payton II was ruled out with an elbow injury he suffered on a Dillon Brooks flagrant-2 foul after just three minutes. Draymond Green also needed stitches and returned with a badly swollen eye.

While they temporarily overcame those setbacks and even Curry and Klay Thompson combining to shoot just 5-of-23 from three-point range, they weren't able to overcome Morant's flurry at the end that sets the stage for what promises to be a thrilling Game 3 on Saturday.