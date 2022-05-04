X

    Rangers Fans Rip Lack of Offense After 3OT Loss vs. Penguins

    Doric SamMay 4, 2022

    Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

    The New York Rangers suffered a demoralizing loss Tuesday's Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins, falling 4-3 in triple overtime.

    The loss was particularly brutal for New York as the team wasted a historic performance by goalie Igor Shesterkin. The 26-year-old made 79 saves in his playoff debut, shattering the Rangers all-time record. Shesterkin is the eighth goalie since 1955-56 to finish with 65 or more saves in a playoff game.

    While Shesterkin was praised for his effort on Tuesday, fans couldn't help but to rip the Rangers offense for letting its goalie down.

    Nolan Bianchi @nolanbianchi

    Igor Shesterkin deserved better

    ᴍᴀᴛᴛ ᴊᴀᴍᴇs @_Matt_James_

    Turns out that the Rangers power play doesn’t help much when there’s only one of them across almost two entire games.

    Ty Anderson @_TyAnderson

    Igor Shesterkin at 30 saves and Igor Shesterkin at 70 saves with the Rangers still unable to score <a href="https://t.co/CNCANbBc5R">pic.twitter.com/CNCANbBc5R</a>

    Joe Fortunato @JoeFortunatoBSB

    The Rangers probably got what they deserved in this one, but it’s going to be really hard to swallow. The disallowed goal sucks and the officiating was worse than brutal but the Penguins certainly outplayed the Rangers for the vast majority of the night

    Alex✭ @AlexAttruia8

    Igor Shesterkin had 79 saves. My god we do not deserve him at all.

    Matt || currently watching Naruto || @adoringshuri

    Only feel bad for one player this game on the New York Rangers and that's Igor Shesterkin.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoQuitInNY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoQuitInNY</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a>

    sal 🇵🇸 @sal_nhl

    shesterkin in the rangers lockeroom rn <a href="https://t.co/s2pJ4gok3p">pic.twitter.com/s2pJ4gok3p</a>

    Mike Scudiero 🎙 @mikescudiero

    That's the biggest disgrace I've seen in my time as a Ranger fan. Triple OT loss after Shesterkin had like 80,000 saves, and the refs saw the goal at the end of the 3rd and were like, nah. Going to sleep.

    The Rangers ranked fourth in the league in power-play percentage (25.2) in the regular season, but they held the man-advantage just one time in 105 minutes of play. 

    Shesterkin led the NHL this year with a .935 save percentage and 2.07 goals-against average. Despite playing in the postseason for the first time, he's clearly unfazed by the moment.

    It will be up to the Rangers to do a better job of supporting Shesterkin if they hope to make a deep postseason run.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.