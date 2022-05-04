Rangers Fans Rip Lack of Offense After 3OT Loss vs. Penguins

Rangers Fans Rip Lack of Offense After 3OT Loss vs. PenguinsMay 4, 2022
The New York Rangers suffered a demoralizing loss Tuesday's Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins, falling 4-3 in triple overtime.
The loss was particularly brutal for New York as the team wasted a historic performance by goalie Igor Shesterkin. The 26-year-old made 79 saves in his playoff debut, shattering the Rangers all-time record. Shesterkin is the eighth goalie since 1955-56 to finish with 65 or more saves in a playoff game.
While Shesterkin was praised for his effort on Tuesday, fans couldn't help but to rip the Rangers offense for letting its goalie down.
Matt || currently watching Naruto || @adoringshuri
Only feel bad for one player this game on the New York Rangers and that's Igor Shesterkin.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoQuitInNY?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoQuitInNY</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a>
The Rangers ranked fourth in the league in power-play percentage (25.2) in the regular season, but they held the man-advantage just one time in 105 minutes of play.
Shesterkin led the NHL this year with a .935 save percentage and 2.07 goals-against average. Despite playing in the postseason for the first time, he's clearly unfazed by the moment.
It will be up to the Rangers to do a better job of supporting Shesterkin if they hope to make a deep postseason run.