Rangers Fans Rip Lack of Offense After 3OT Loss vs. Penguins

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

The New York Rangers suffered a demoralizing loss Tuesday's Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins, falling 4-3 in triple overtime.

The loss was particularly brutal for New York as the team wasted a historic performance by goalie Igor Shesterkin. The 26-year-old made 79 saves in his playoff debut, shattering the Rangers all-time record. Shesterkin is the eighth goalie since 1955-56 to finish with 65 or more saves in a playoff game.

While Shesterkin was praised for his effort on Tuesday, fans couldn't help but to rip the Rangers offense for letting its goalie down.

The Rangers ranked fourth in the league in power-play percentage (25.2) in the regular season, but they held the man-advantage just one time in 105 minutes of play.

Shesterkin led the NHL this year with a .935 save percentage and 2.07 goals-against average. Despite playing in the postseason for the first time, he's clearly unfazed by the moment.

It will be up to the Rangers to do a better job of supporting Shesterkin if they hope to make a deep postseason run.