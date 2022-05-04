Warriors' Steve Kerr Rips Grizzlies for 'Dirty' Play in Game 2

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr didn't hold back when discussing the Memphis Grizzlies' tactics early in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinal series Tuesday night at FedEXForum.

Kerr said during his on-court interview after the first quarter that "that wasn't physical, that was dirty," in reference to Memphis' play.

A high level of physicality is widely expected in the playoffs, but Kerr clearly wasn't happy with what he saw in the opening frame.

The Warriors announced that Draymond Green required stitches for a laceration around his right eye. Green was temporarily taken out of the contest after catching an elbow from Xavier Tillman.

Gary Payton II, meanwhile, was unable to return after suffering a left elbow injury. Dillon Brooks earned a flagrant-2 foul when made contact with Payton's head and knocked the Warriors guard into the basket stanchion.

Golden State had to overcome a level of adversity in order to win Game 1, as Green was ejected with 1:18 left in the second quarter. Game 2 is presenting another challenge for Kerr and his squad.

Just as Green's ejection seemed to galvanize the Warriors, the Grizzlies' style of play could provide a source of motivation to take a 2-0 series lead.

The injury to Payton will be costly, though, in the event he has to miss any time. The 29-year-old was a valuable role player in the regular season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He basically equaled that production (7.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST) in the team's first five playoff games.