LeBron James Biopic Movie 'Shooting Stars' to Debut on Peacock in 2023

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be the subject of an upcoming biopic.

Peacock announced it will premiere Shooting Stars, a film based on James' early life and high school career at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, in 2023 on the streaming service.

The movie will be adapted from the book of the same name, which was authored by James and Buzz Bissinger.

Variety's Justin Kroll reported in November 2018 that James' production company, SpringHill Entertainment, had identified a director for the project. Joey Morona of Cleveland.com reported on April 1 that filming was slated to begin on April 18 in Cleveland and Akron.

James gained a national profile in high school, famously getting labeled "The Chosen One" on the cover of Sports Illustrated in February 2002. He was a three-time state champion and a two-time Gatorade National Player of the Year before making the leap to the NBA.