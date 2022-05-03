Damian Lillard Jokes About Met Gala Fashion as Russell Westbrook Inspires Memes

Theo Wargo/WireImage

The 2022 Met Gala took place Monday night as celebrities gathered as part of an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

Although the event is generally viewed as one of fashion's biggest nights, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard wasn't impressed with this year's offerings:

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers was among those in attendance for the event, and his look generated a lot of attention.

Here's a look at some of the reaction on social media:

Although the memes don't represent the most glowing reviews of his attire, Westbrook will probably be happy with any conversation that doesn't include basketball right now.

His struggles during his first season with the Lakers were one of the key reasons the star-studded team fell well short of expectations by missing the playoffs.

Westbrook said in his season-ending interview he was "never given a fair chance to be who I needed to be to help this team."

Regardless, it'll be an offseason filled with rumors about a potential trade or release as L.A. likely goes through a second straight year of substantial roster reconstruction.