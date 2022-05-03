X

    Damian Lillard Jokes About Met Gala Fashion as Russell Westbrook Inspires Memes

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 3, 2022

    Theo Wargo/WireImage

    The 2022 Met Gala took place Monday night as celebrities gathered as part of an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

    Although the event is generally viewed as one of fashion's biggest nights, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard wasn't impressed with this year's offerings:

    Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

    If what mfs wearing to the MET Gala is considered having “style” … then I’m burnt out 🤷🏽‍♂️

    Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers was among those in attendance for the event, and his look generated a lot of attention.

    Here's a look at some of the reaction on social media:

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Mary Poppins is clearly the inspiration for Russell Westbrook's drip 😂 <a href="https://t.co/CCYtNWWbef">pic.twitter.com/CCYtNWWbef</a>

    Real Talk 🏀 @Real7Talk

    Russell Westbrook looks like he came from the 1700s. <a href="https://t.co/49AujOa2Xq">pic.twitter.com/49AujOa2Xq</a>

    g @g_had13

    I’ll never forgive Russell Westbrook for destroying all those trees. <a href="https://t.co/LUUmryW68C">pic.twitter.com/LUUmryW68C</a>

    Flight’s Burner @FRBurnerAcct

    Russell Westbrook thinks he auditioning for The Luck of the Irish 😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/HmDFykSri9">pic.twitter.com/HmDFykSri9</a>

    Berto “F” @hubertscabin

    Ayo this you???? <a href="https://twitter.com/russwest44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@russwest44</a> 😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/ivmVS50Zmb">pic.twitter.com/ivmVS50Zmb</a>

    This is SKYE's World @Skyesworld

    Russell Westbrook was like...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MetGala?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MetGala</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MetGala2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MetGala2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/russellwestbrook?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#russellwestbrook</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA75?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA75</a> <a href="https://t.co/2oeTDkMZyX">pic.twitter.com/2oeTDkMZyX</a>

    JK Ballin @_jkballin

    ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/russwest44?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@russwest44</a>⁩ season keeps getting better <a href="https://t.co/oQZX7v5BxF">pic.twitter.com/oQZX7v5BxF</a>

    Although the memes don't represent the most glowing reviews of his attire, Westbrook will probably be happy with any conversation that doesn't include basketball right now.

    His struggles during his first season with the Lakers were one of the key reasons the star-studded team fell well short of expectations by missing the playoffs.

    Westbrook said in his season-ending interview he was "never given a fair chance to be who I needed to be to help this team."

    Regardless, it'll be an offseason filled with rumors about a potential trade or release as L.A. likely goes through a second straight year of substantial roster reconstruction.

