Hornets' Miles Bridges Receives $7.9M Qualifying Offer amid Suspension to Become RFA

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was among three of the team's players to receive a qualifying offer for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday, the franchise announced.

According to Spotrac, the offer is worth $7.9 million for one year.



Bridges, who is now a restricted free agent, sat out the entirety of last season after he was arrested in June 2022 on three domestic violence-related charges. He was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in the presence of their two children, causing several injuries.

He was released on a $130,000 bond, and he later pleaded no-contest to one felony domestic violence charge on Nov. 3, receiving a sentence of three years probation and no jail time.

The NBA announced a 30-game suspension for Bridges on April 14, 10 of which will be served during the upcoming campaign after it was deemed 20 had already been served last season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Dec. 23 that the Hornets and Bridges were "gaining traction" in talks for a new deal. However, the franchise refuted that report in a statement to the Charlotte Observer on Jan. 3, saying, "We have not been engaged in contract negotiations with Miles Bridges." At the time, the team also declined to comment on the possibility of bringing Bridges back for the 2023-24 season.

The Hornets acquired him during the 2018 draft after the Los Angeles Clippers selected him with the No. 12 pick. The Michigan State product was a highly regarded prospect because of his athleticism, but he lacked polish at the time.

The last time he was on the floor in 2021-22, Bridges put forth the most productive year of his career. He made a massive jump by finishing with averages of 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 80 games, all career highs. Bridges had rejected a reported four-year, $60 million extension prior to that season.

He formed a solid tandem with Charlotte point guard LaMelo Ball and was frequently on the receiving end of highlight-reel finishes off assists from Ball. However, Ball suffered a fractured ankle and was limited to 36 games this past season.

Without Bridges and Ball for much of the year, the Hornets finished second-to-last in the Eastern Conference with a 27-55 record. The team had the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft and selected highly touted forward Brandon Miller.

By placing the qualifying offer on Bridges, the Hornets are maintaining their ability to match any deal he agrees to with another team. Charlotte, or whichever squad Bridges ends up playing for, will be taking a chance that he will be back in top form after a year away from the court.