    Warriors' Draymond Green: 'Never' Going to Change Playing Style After Flagrant-2 Foul

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 3, 2022

    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green told reporters that he has no plans to change how he plays basketball despite picking up a flagrant-2 foul (and subsequent ejection) in the Dubs' 117-116 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday.

    "I am never going to change the way I play basketball," Green said following the Warriors' Monday practice, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

    "It's gotten me this far. Gotten me three championships, four All-Stars, Defensive Player of the Year. I'm not going to change now."

    The foul occurred after Green hit Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke in the face while he went up for a shot attempt before dragging him down by his jersey. Green notably tried to prevent Clarke from falling harder to the floor at the end of the play.

    ESPN @espn

    Draymond Green was ejected for this flagrant 2 foul. <a href="https://t.co/QPYnODEXt1">pic.twitter.com/QPYnODEXt1</a>

    There is reason for Green to be wary, even if he says he won't change his game.

    If Green is assessed another flagrant-2 foul, he will incur an automatic one-game suspension. A flagrant foul point system is in place for the playoffs, and players must sit a game if they garner four points. A flagrant-1 is worth one point, and a flagrant-2 is worth two points.

    Green has been suspended before due to the system, sitting Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    Green and the Warriors will stay in Memphis for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

