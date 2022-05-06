Heat's Kyle Lowry Returning from Hamstring Injury for Game 3 vs. 76ers

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry is set to return from a hamstring injury for Game 3 of the team's second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers and will be in the starting lineup, it was announced before tip-off.

The 36-year-old missed both Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals while nursing the hamstring ailment. The Heat won both of those games and lead the series 2-0.

Lowry originally picked up the injury in Game 3 of Miami's first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks on April 22. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said he was making progress in his recovery but there wasn't a timetable for his return.

"I'm not even going [on] any kind of timetable," Spoelstra said after practice on May 1. "I know he's doing more. Gym has been great. Everybody's been able to do something and to prepare for the series."

Lowry brings toughness and poise to a Miami team that earned the No. 1 seed in the East. He averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 63 regular-season games.

That said, the Heat are a deep team and had no problems dealing with the absence of the veteran floor general for a few postseason games. Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus combined to make up for the loss.

Veteran shooting guard Victor Oladipo hasn't played much in the postseason, but he has also proved to be a reliable member of the rotation in this series. After finishing with just five points in Game 1, he scored 19 points in Game 2 to help the Heat hold off the Sixers.