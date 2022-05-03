Report: Joel Embiid 'Still Dealing with Concussion Symptoms' as 76ers Lost to Heat

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid was reportedly still dealing with concussion symptoms as of Monday.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the big man was feeling the effects of the injury he suffered during Philly's first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors as the Sixers dropped Game 1 of their second-round series against the Miami Heat 106-92.

Per Shelburne, Embiid will have to exit concussion protocol and get cleared to play through an orbital fracture in order to return to the court. If "everything goes as well as it possibly could," Embiid could possibly return for Game 3 or 4, wearing a protective mask.

Embiid got beat up physically against Toronto. He suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb in Game 3 that will require offseason surgery, though he played through the injury.

Late in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's 132-97 victory in Game 6, he was inadvertently elbowed in the face by Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. It was revealed he suffered an orbital fracture and mild concussion on the play.

The Sixers officially listed the five-time All-Star as out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Miami Heat. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he didn't travel with the team for Games 1 and 2, but there's optimism he could return for either Game 3 or 4 in Philadelphia.

The team goes as Embiid goes. He scored at least 30 points and grabbed at least 10 rebounds in each of the Sixers' final three wins in the series against Toronto.

Not having the Cameroonian available for at least one more game puts even more pressure on James Harden and Tyrese Maxey to carry the load for the Sixers.

Harden was fantastic in the decisive Game 6 against the Raptors. The former NBA MVP had 22 points (7-of-12 field goals) and 15 assists, and Maxey scored a season-high 38 points in Game 1 vs. the Raptors.

If the 76ers can get those kinds of performances from Harden and Maxey consistently, Embiid's absence won't loom as large. If they don't, it's going to be difficult for this team to compete against the Heat.