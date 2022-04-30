Jalen Ramsey Urges Rams Fans to Recruit Tyrann Mathieu on Twitter

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey is asking Los Angeles Rams fans to do their part to help bring Tyrann Mathieu to L.A.

Ramsey suggested Saturday on Twitter that Rams fans should "blow up" Mathieu's mentions, with the three-time Pro Bowler still yet to sign with a team:

The Rams' all-in approach paid off in 2021 as they beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI—something general manager Les Snead will be all too happy to remind you about.

Los Angeles isn't resting on its laurels, either. The team signed Allen Robinson II to replace Odell Beckham Jr., and Bobby Wagner arrived to help offset the loss of Von Miller.

On April 12, The Athletic's Jordan Rodrigue reported she "[had] not gotten the sense that the Rams front office has so far had developing conversations with Mathieu." The team fortified its secondary Saturday by trading for Troy Hill from the Cleveland Browns and selecting South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Mathieu isn't a player the Rams necessarily need, but they'd be foolish not to at least consider the idea of signing somebody who finished with 76 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles en route to making the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio argued that "the longer a high-profile player lingers on the market, the greater the likelihood that the Rams will explore" the opportunity.

Acquiring the most talent and worrying about the rest later certainly aligns with how Snead has assembled the current roster, so perhaps it's premature to rule out Mathieu as a target for Los Angeles.