Report: Urban Meyer in 'Deep Negotiations' to Return to Fox Sports TV Role

The NFL didn't work out, so Urban Meyer is reportedly headed back to the college game.

As a broadcaster, that is.

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reported the former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is "deep in negotiations" to return to Fox Sports. Meyer previously worked for two years as a studio analyst for the network on Big Noon Kickoff, which is a college football pregame show on Saturday mornings.

This isn't a surprise considering Meyer said a return to Fox was in the works during a discussion with longtime Ohio State beat writer Tim May earlier this month.

"That's all still in conversation," he said. "I love Fox, I love their team, I love their guys. There's nothing that's been finalized yet, but, yeah, I plan on going back and doing it."

Deitsch noted Meyer remains "well-liked by top Fox Sports executives," who do not see his NFL failure as a problem for bringing him back even though "they know that the hire will be pilloried on social media."

A failure it was, as Meyer was fired in Jacksonville following a 2-11 start in his first season.

Then there were the stories outside of losing on the field.

Videos of a woman who was not his wife dancing on him at a bar made headlines after he didn't fly back with the team following a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Former kicker Josh Lambo also told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the head coach kicked him and cursed at him during warm-ups.

In December, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reported "months of tension surrounding Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has boiled over with multiple run-ins with players and other coaches."

Yet Meyer remains one of the most successful coaches in college football history with a 187-32 record and three national championships during stops with Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.

It is hard to argue with his knowledge of the game at the collegiate level, and it appears he will be spreading it on Fox Sports once again.