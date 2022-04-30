Fans Question Doc Rivers Leaving Joel Embiid in 76ers Game He Was Injured vs. Raptors

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been ruled out indefinitely after suffering a mild concussion and right orbital fracture during Game 6 of the team's first-round series against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, and now fans are questioning why head coach Doc Rivers allowed the veteran to finish the game.

Embiid appeared to the suffer the injuries on an inadvertent elbow from Raptors veteran Pascal Siakam with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Sixers were up 119-90 at the time he suffered the injury, and some believe Rivers shouldn't have even had Embiid in the game at that point.

The Sixers will now have to face a Miami Heat team that finished first in the Eastern Conference without their best player. It was already going to be a tough matchup for Philadelphia, but Embiid's injury makes the situation that much worse.

Look for DeAndre Jordan to see more playing time in Embiid's absence, though he won't come close to making up the production that the former provided all season.