Hope Solo Postpones HOF Induction Ceremony After Entering Alcohol Treatment Program

Former United States women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo announced Friday she will enter an alcohol treatment program nearly one month after being arrested for driving while intoxicated.

The 40-year-old also requested that her induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame be postponed until 2023 so she can undergo treatment and focus on her health and taking care of her family.

Solo was arrested March 31 in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse, according to TMZ Sports. Her two children were in the car with her at the time of the incident.

The arrest warrant for the former USWNT netminder said that a witness saw Solo "passed out in a vehicle with the engine running for more than an hour at a Walmart parking lot," according to USA Today's Scooby Axson.

Solo was also arrested in 2014 on domestic violence charges following an alleged altercation with her sister and nephew. The charges were dropped in January 2015.

Prosecutors reinstated the charges just 10 months later after filing an appeal in court, but they were dropped again in 2018.

Solo was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame in January after a legendary career with the USWNT from 2000 to 2016. She helped the Americans win the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup and two Olympic gold medals in her 16-year career.

Solo appeared in 202 games for the USWNT, the 11th-most in team history.

In club play, she helped the National Women's Soccer League's OL Reign reach two championship finals and also played for the Philadelphia Charge, Kopparbergs/Goteborg FC, Olympique Lyonnais, Saint Louis Athletica, Atlanta Beat and magicJack.

Since Solo retired from soccer in 2016, the USWNT has used Alyssa Naeher, Ashlyn Harris, Adrianna Franch and Jane Campbell in goal.