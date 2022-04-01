Hope Solo Arrested on DWI, Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor Child Abuse Charges

AP Photo/Eugenio Savio, File

Former United States soccer star Hope Solo was arrested on Thursday in North Carolina.

Per TMZ Sports, Solo was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. She was booked into Forsyth County jail on charges of DWI, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse because her two children were in the car.

Rich Nichols, Solo's legal counsel, issued a statement to TMZ:

"On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges."

