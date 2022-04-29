Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He's the Greatest Player in MLS History: 'That Is True'

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes he's the greatest player to ever step on an MLS field.

Ibrahimovic, who spent two seasons in L.A. before joining AC Milan to continue his decorated European club career, said Friday on ESPN's Gab & Juls Show the U.S. league helped him "feel alive" but didn't provide enough competition to seriously challenge him.

"But the problem was I was still too alive," he said. "So I was too good for the whole competition. That is what I showed. And I'm the best ever to play in MLS and that is not me having ego or trying to show off now. That is true."

