Jazz's Rudy Gobert Posts Photo of Swollen Face After Being Stung by Bee from His Hive

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert posted a photo on social media Thursday showing his swollen face after he was stung by a bee from his personal hive.

Gobert told reporters the swelling didn't affect his vision:

The three-time All-Star explained he got a hive because of his enjoyment of honey and the fact that it's "good for the environment." Getting stung has been relatively rare, and it was simply made worse in this instance because it was on his face.

"I've always wanted to have some, and a year ago we put up a hive at the house. It's been going great," Gobert said. "I've been stung like three times since I got it, but this is a rough spot."

It doesn't appear the situation has put the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year at any risk of missing Utah's crucial Game 6 clash with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

The Mavs hold a 3-2 lead in the first-round series and can eliminate the Jazz with a road win.

Gobert has averaged 12.4 points, 13.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 66.7 percent from the field across the first five games.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is also expected to play, as the team faces elimination, despite some concern about a hamstring injury.

Tipoff at Vivint Arena is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on TNT. If Utah extends the series, Game 7 will take place Saturday in Dallas.