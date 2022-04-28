Ronald Acuna Jr. Activated by Braves After Missing 292 Days with Knee Injury

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Atlanta Braves announced they've activated superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. from the injured list ahead of Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Acuna suffered a torn ACL in a July 10 game against the Miami Marlins. He missed the remainder of the 2021 season, which concluded with the Braves winning their first World Series title since 1995, and the club's first 19 games of the 2022 campaign.

Atlanta designated fellow outfielder Alex Dickerson for assignment to make room on the active roster.

