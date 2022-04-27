Anthony Edwards: Steal Attempt on Grizzlies' Game-winning Basket Was 'Dumb Mistake'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a chance to steal a road win in Tuesday's Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies, but instead they suffered a 111-109 loss thanks to a last-second layup by Ja Morant.

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards accepted the blame for Morant getting free to score, telling reporters after the game that he took an ill-advised gamble.

"I had already had my mind made up that I was going to try to steal it. Dumb mistake," Edwards said. "It's over though. Can't do nothing about it."

