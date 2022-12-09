X

    Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Ruled Out vs. Kings With Leg Injury

    Doric SamDecember 9, 2022

    Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell is out for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings with lower leg soreness, per P.J. Ziegler of Fox 8 in Cleveland.

    The Cavaliers acquired Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz on Sept. 1. The three-time All-Star is expected to help Cleveland establish itself as a contender in the Eastern Conference. He expressed his excitement about his new surroundings shortly after the trade.

    "We could really build something special," Mitchell told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "I'm just excited to play with this team, play for this city, play with these guys and just get out there and just compete and win."

    Mitchell has dealt with durability issues in recent years, missing 10 or more games in each of the last two seasons with various ailments.

    The Cavaliers have a roster that should be able to handle Mitchell's absence. Veteran swingman Caris LeVert will likely be inserted into the starting lineup. Cedi Osman could also see more minutes.

    While Mitchell is out, All-Star point guard Darius Garland will shoulder the offensive load for Cleveland. Star big men Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will also have to increase their offensive production until Mitchell returns.

