Kevin Durant Discusses Nets' Season After Playoff Exit: 'No Regrets. S--t Happens'

Elsa/Getty Images

After the Brooklyn Nets' season came to an end Monday with a four-game sweep against the Boston Celtics, star forward Kevin Durant said it's time to look forward.

"No regrets. S--t happens," Durant told reporters after Brooklyn's 116-112 loss in Game 4. "No crying over spilled milk. It's how we can progress and get better from here."

Even though Durant doesn't want to dwell on the struggles throughout the year, the Nets had a unique season, to say the least. The team entered the year as the favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals, as the trio of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden was expected to be one of the most potent offensive combinations in the league.

But things got off on the wrong foot when Irving was sent home from the team for not complying with New York City's vaccine mandate. He eventually was allowed back to be a part-time player for road games before being able to play in home games at the end of the season, but that led to some chemistry issues.

The season fell apart when Durant suffered a sprained MCL in January that cost him a significant chunk of the season. Harden was then shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers at February's trade deadline in a blockbuster deal that acquired three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.

However, Simmons never took the floor for the Nets after he picked up a back injury during his ramp-up period. He had been targeting a return in the playoffs, but he was held out of Game 4 because of back soreness.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Nets enter the offseason with many questions facing the team. They will have ample time to prepare to chase a championship next year to make up for the shortcomings of this season.