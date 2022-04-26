X

    Luka Doncic Goes 'Full Domination Mode' as Mavericks Blow Out Jazz in Game 5

    Erin WalshApril 26, 2022

    Luka Doncic could not be stopped on Monday night as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a 102-77 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at American Airlines Center. 

    This type of performance is nothing new for Doncic, who finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists on 11-of-22 shooting from the floor and 3-of-10 shooting from deep. However, it was quite the night for someone playing just his second postseason game coming back from a calf strain.

    The Slovenian was all anyone could talk about on Monday night as Dallas took a 3-2 series lead. 

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    Luka Doncic with 19 points in the quarter. Full domination mode.

    Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

    Third quarter scoring:<br><br>All the Mavs: 29 points<br>Just Luka Doncic: 19 points<br>All the Jazz: 19 points

    Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly

    Luka Doncic is cocky as hell, but man that dude is so freakin good. He is un-freakin-real.<br><br>And this small ball the Mavs are playing has been sneaky fantastic since they traded Porzingis.

    Playoff Dalton @dalton_trigg

    Luka Doncic is that dude

    Guru @DrGuru_

    Nah bro…Playoff Luka might be the best player in the world

    Joey Hayden @_joeyhayden

    Luka Doncic does not care about Utah's feelings

    Kazeem Famuyide @Kazeem

    Man, How does Dallas get two decades of Dirk and go right into pre-prime Luka? That must be nice

    Lethal Shooter @LethalShooter__

    Luka DIFFERENT!!!!!!

    Jason Gallagher @jga41agher

    Luka is playing with his toys on the playground right now.

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    Luka Doncic when the playoffs roll around <a href="https://t.co/2MlNSWabIO">pic.twitter.com/2MlNSWabIO</a>

    The Mavericks will look to eliminate the Jazz in Game 6 on Thursday and move on to the second round for the first time since 2011 when Dirk Nowitzki helped the team win the NBA title.

