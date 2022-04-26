Luka Doncic Goes 'Full Domination Mode' as Mavericks Blow Out Jazz in Game 5

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Luka Doncic could not be stopped on Monday night as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a 102-77 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at American Airlines Center.

This type of performance is nothing new for Doncic, who finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists on 11-of-22 shooting from the floor and 3-of-10 shooting from deep. However, it was quite the night for someone playing just his second postseason game coming back from a calf strain.

The Slovenian was all anyone could talk about on Monday night as Dallas took a 3-2 series lead.

The Mavericks will look to eliminate the Jazz in Game 6 on Thursday and move on to the second round for the first time since 2011 when Dirk Nowitzki helped the team win the NBA title.