Luka Doncic Goes 'Full Domination Mode' as Mavericks Blow Out Jazz in Game 5

Luka Doncic Goes 'Full Domination Mode' as Mavericks Blow Out Jazz in Game 5April 26, 2022
Luka Doncic could not be stopped on Monday night as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a 102-77 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at American Airlines Center.
This type of performance is nothing new for Doncic, who finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists on 11-of-22 shooting from the floor and 3-of-10 shooting from deep. However, it was quite the night for someone playing just his second postseason game coming back from a calf strain.
The Slovenian was all anyone could talk about on Monday night as Dallas took a 3-2 series lead.
The Mavericks will look to eliminate the Jazz in Game 6 on Thursday and move on to the second round for the first time since 2011 when Dirk Nowitzki helped the team win the NBA title.