X

    James Harden Ripped by Fans for Struggles in 76ers' Game 5 Loss to Raptors

    Doric SamApril 26, 2022

    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers had the chance to close out their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, but instead, they suffered a 103-88 loss on their home floor.

    The Sixers were doomed by horrendous three-point shooting (27.3 percent), but the play of James Harden was under a microscope as he put forth another dud of a performance in the playoffs. Harden finished with 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting with seven assists and five turnovers. Fans online didn't hold back in their criticism of his play.

    Kevin Negandhi @KevinNegandhi

    Harden looks awful. And I feel bad for Embiid. I really do.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Tonight had to be a James Harden Game. But he's never there when you really need him.

    Roosh @RooshWilliams

    Is Philly really gonna max this version of James Harden out? It's so sad to see him play like this. So glad the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rockets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rockets</a> were able to sell high.

    Da L.E.S @2freshLES

    James Harden only with 8pts? During the playoffs? 🤯

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    It does not appear the natives are loving the James Harden experience

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> didn't trade for James Harden so he could get Tobias and Thybulle open looks. They need him to score.

    Cousin DPOY (not notable) @AndrewDoxy

    Wish I could say I’m surprised at Philly, but this franchise employs James Harden and Glenn Rivers. No, I am not surprised

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    JAMES HARDEN HAS 5 TURNOVERS TO 3 MADE FIELD GOALS!<br><br>TELL ME I WAS RIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Raj C. @RajChipalu

    This can’t be the James Harden Philly gets.

    ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston

    James Harden will have to consider retirement if the Sixers blow this series.

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

    James Harden has struggled against the Raptors this postseason.<br><br>His current 19.3 points per game average is his lowest since his 2011-12 postseason with the OKC Thunder. <a href="https://t.co/APzwACVfDn">pic.twitter.com/APzwACVfDn</a>

    StatMusk @statmuse

    Points this series:<br><br>99 — OG Anunoby<br>92 — James Harden <a href="https://t.co/tAJ876S8a4">pic.twitter.com/tAJ876S8a4</a>

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    James Harden tonight:<br><br>15 Points<br>36% FG<br>2/6 3PM<br>5 Turnovers <a href="https://t.co/69sGexD67m">pic.twitter.com/69sGexD67m</a>

    Harden somewhat benefitted from the Brooklyn Nets getting swept by the Boston Celtics earlier in the night, as his former team attracted a hefty amount of attention for its shortcomings.

    Russell Dorsey @Russ_Dorsey1

    James Harden is lucky the Nets are the biggest story in the NBA right now.

    ty🥷🏾 @MoneyFelixx

    Now that we’ve moved on from Nets loss…. LETS ALL LAUGH AT JAMES HARDEN😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Monday's contest was the fourth game in this series in which Harden has shot under 40 percent from the field. He's now averaging 18.4 points on 37.3 shooting and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc.

    Philadelphia has a strong roster led by MVP finalist Joel Embiid along with Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers don't need Harden to play at an MVP level to be successful, but they at least need him to play aggressively and efficiently. Harden already has a reputation of disappearing in the postseason, and his play against the Raptors has done nothing to change that narrative.

    If Philadelphia wants to end the series in Thursday's Game 6, Harden will have to play like the star the Sixers envisioned him to be when they acquired him at the trade deadline.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.