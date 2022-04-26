Nets' Kyrie Irving: 'Felt Like I Was Letting the Team Down' When I Was Unable to Play

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Brooklyn Nets' chaotic 2021-22 season came to an end Monday when the Boston Celtics completed a first-round sweep with a 116-112 victory, and Kyrie Irving was feeling reflective.

"I felt like I was letting the team down at a point where I wasn't able to play," he told reporters. "… It became a distraction at times."

Irving played a mere 29 games in the regular season because he remained unvaccinated against COVID-19.

