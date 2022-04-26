X

    Fans Troll Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Nets for Getting Swept by Celtics in Playoffs

    Erin WalshApril 26, 2022

    The Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets 116-112 on Monday at Barclays Center in Game 4 of the first round for the playoff series sweep, and they did it without superstar Jayson Tatum, who missed the end of the fourth quarter after fouling out.

    It was sweet revenge for the Celtics, who fell to the Nets in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs in five games.

    Despite fouling out, Tatum finished with 29 points, three rebounds and five assists. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart helped push Boston over the edge, combining for 42 points in the win.

    Nets star Kevin Durant had his best game of the series, finishing with 39 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal, but his efforts weren't enough, as two of Brooklyn's starters, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond, combined for just two points.

    Kyrie Irving, meanwhile, finished with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

    Durant and Irving teamed up in Brooklyn for the 2019-20 season in hopes of winning an NBA title. So far, the furthest the Nets have gone in the playoffs is the second round. It didn't help that Ben Simmons, who was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden, didn't play one minute for the franchise this season, but that's hardly the reason the Nets lost this series.

    That said, here's how social media reacted:

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    "Each game was tough but we believed in ourselves."<a href="https://twitter.com/jaytatum0?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jaytatum0</a> talked to the Inside Crew after completing the sweep against the Brooklyn Nets. <a href="https://t.co/En4YD4ahCk">pic.twitter.com/En4YD4ahCk</a>

    Stephen Holder @HolderStephen

    “Super team” 🤣🤣🤣

    Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani

    I’d rather the Knicks season than what has happened to the Nets. What an absolute disaster.

    StatMusk @statmuse

    The Nets are the first team in NBA history to shoot 50% from the field and 40% from three in the playoffs and get eliminated. <a href="https://t.co/CrKoqgwNt1">pic.twitter.com/CrKoqgwNt1</a>

    StatMusk @statmuse

    The Nets were the no. 1 title favorites before the season started.<br><br>They are the only team to be swept this playoffs. <a href="https://t.co/5BHAwy4mlB">pic.twitter.com/5BHAwy4mlB</a>

    StatMusk @statmuse

    This is the first playoffs in 17 years without KD or LeBron in the second round. <a href="https://t.co/K7Dw9jMovz">pic.twitter.com/K7Dw9jMovz</a>

    StatMusk @statmuse

    The Jays vs the Nets:<br><br>Jayson Jaylen <br>29.5 PPG 22.5 PPG<br>7.3 APG 5.3 RPG<br>1.8 SPG 2.5 SPG<br>41.9 3P% 49.3 FG% <a href="https://t.co/wku0iorQIr">pic.twitter.com/wku0iorQIr</a>

    Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

    Three years after Kyrie Irving ditched the “young guys” to partner with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, Celtics sweep the Nets out of the first round of the playoffs.

    nick wright @getnickwright

    LeBron James and Kevin Durant won the same number of playoff games this year.

    💫 @thereisnaz

    KEVIN DURANT AND KYRIE IRVING ARE FRAUDS LMAOOOOO <a href="https://t.co/7iE7aB5CDt">pic.twitter.com/7iE7aB5CDt</a>

    David Wysong @DavidWysong_

    Kyrie Irving left Cleveland to prove he could win without LeBron … but he has done the exact opposite.

    Tucker Boynton @Tucker_TnL

    Kyrie Irving is now 11-11 in playoff games since he left LeBron (2-3 in series overall, both wins in the first round).

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Draymond watching the Nets get swept 😅 <a href="https://t.co/wdMuoAjeWL">pic.twitter.com/wdMuoAjeWL</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The Nets are 1-8 in their last 9 playoff games dating back to Game 3 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Bucks.<br><br>Jayson Tatum's 118 points are the most scored by a Celtics player in a 4-game sweep, breaking his own mark from the 2020 1st Round over the 76ers. <a href="https://t.co/ZmGFwEsmxg">pic.twitter.com/ZmGFwEsmxg</a>

    AJ Cassavell @AJCassavell

    Honestly, this Nets season was pure misery on just about every level, and now that it’s over, feels like a huge weight has been lifted! Thanks, Nets!

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    What a joke the Nets are.

    The Celtics will either play the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks or Chicago Bulls in the next round. The Bucks lead that series 3-1 with Game 5 set for Wednesday.

