NY Giants Rumors: Darius Slayton Being Shopped for Trade amid Kadarius Toney Buzz

The New York Giants are reportedly looking into the possibility of trading multiple wide receivers ahead of Thursday's NFL draft.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported the NFC East team is "shopping fourth-year receiver Darius Slayton" in addition to already placing Kadarius Toney "on the trading block." That the Giants could trade Toney is particularly notable since they just selected him with a first-round pick in last year's NFL draft.

Yet ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported New York sees the 23-year-old as "a valuable asset" that would require a "significant return" in any trade.

Albert Breer of TheMMQB noted the team has not actively "shopped" him, as new general manager Joe Schoen and new head coach Brian Daboll want to see what Toney can do after a disappointing rookie season that saw him finish with 39 catches for 420 yards and zero touchdowns in 10 games.

Slayton doesn't have the same type of high ceiling for a franchise that a new GM and coach is likely looking for. He is also under contract through just the 2022 campaign, which very well may be a rebuilding one for the Giants.

The 2019 fifth-round pick showed flashes of his potential by surpassing 700 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons, including when he hauled in eight touchdown catches as a rookie.

However, he took a step back in 2021 with 26 catches for 339 yards and two touchdowns for the 4-13 Giants.

Perhaps a contending team in need of wide receiver depth will look into acquiring Slayton in a deal. From New York's perspective, landing a draft pick that could help facilitate the process to becoming a contender again may be the way to go if it is looking to move a pass-catcher.

There is also plenty of wide receiver depth in the upcoming draft with B/R's NFL Scouting Department listing 11 of them in the top 50 of its latest big board. Replacing someone like Slayton may not be particularly difficult with so many high-ceiling prospects available.