WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka; Mustafa Ali's Return; LA Knight on Main Roster

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka Planned?

Asuka has been off WWE television recuperating from an injury since last July, but buzz has been increasing in recent months about her comeback. She wasn't added to any WrestleMania program and still hasn't been seen in the weeks following the event.

That appears soon to change.

Fightful Select reported the current plan is for Asuka to return and immediately feud with Becky Lynch, perhaps as soon as Monday's Raw.

WWE has been hyping Lynch's return to Raw for her first appearance since losing to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. There is no obvious first feud for her currently active on the Raw roster, so a returning Asuka aligns perfectly with Lynch getting back into the fold.

While it's unclear what direction an Asuka-Lynch feud may go, it'll be great seeing Asuka back on weekly programming.

Mustafa Ali Returning to WWE?

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mustafa Ali has been publicly agitating for his release from WWE since January over a backstage falling out over creative frustrations.

WWE has steadfastly refused to release Ali, who has more than a year remaining on his contract, and it seems they're nearing a resolution to their communication breakdown.

Fightful Select reported Ali is internally scheduled for Monday's Raw, which would be his first time back on television since October. At the time of his exit, Ali had not won a match since August, a streak of nine straight losses.

Luring Ali back could be a sign of WWE allowing him some creative control over his character, which has been inconsistently booked in recent years. Or the company could have simply threatened to extend his contract over his refusal to render services, leading Ali to return to avoid prolonging his WWE tenure.

It's looking increasingly like we're headed for two big returns Monday.

LA Knight Being Groomed for Main Roster

While he hasn't appeared on Raw or SmackDown yet, it appears LA Knight has a new gimmick as he prepares for his call up. Knight has started Knight Model Management in dark segments, which has included recruiting Mace and Mansoor to his roster.

"He’s with Mace and perhaps Monsoor. Although, Monsoor is a natural babyface, so I don’t know how this is all going to turn out. But they’re definitely grooming him and Mace to be an act on the main roster," Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The current plan is for Knight to be part of the SmackDown roster.

It's unclear if Knight will be serving simply as a manager or doing in-ring work as well.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).