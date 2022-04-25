X

    Brandon Ingram Lauded for 'Making the Leap' as Pelicans Even Series with Suns

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 25, 2022

    Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

    The No. 1 seed in the Western Conference is officially on alert in the first round.

    Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans tied their matchup with the Phoenix Suns at two games apiece with a commanding 118-103 victory in Sunday's Game 4. The Duke product finished with 30 points, five assists and four rebounds in his third straight performance with 30 or more points.

    Whether it was his monster slam in the third quarter or the overall smoothness to his game, Ingram drew the attention of plenty of fans and commentators with his performance:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BRANDON INGRAM 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/mQ4tGIpEOs">pic.twitter.com/mQ4tGIpEOs</a>

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    brandon ingram making the leap &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;

    SLAM @SLAMonline

    We are witnessing the ascension of Brandon Ingram.

    New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

    BRANDON INGRAM WHAT

    Robby Kalland @RKalland

    i beg your pardon, brandon ingram??!!!

    sreekar @sreekyshooter

    Don't think even Chris Paul is saving them from this Brandon Ingram masterclass tonight

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    Suns have absolutely no answer for Brandon Ingram right now. Craig is getting cooked

    Tony Jefferson II @_tonyjefferson

    Lakers gave up on Ingram too fast

    claire de lune @ClaireMPLS

    if phoenix can’t find an answer for brandon ingram this thing is going 7. which is pretty much a mileage nightmare for cp3 with a healthy luka prolly waiting in the next round ..

    Yet a head-turning showing from Ingram wouldn't be enough on its own for the Pelicans to defeat this Suns team even with Devin Booker sidelined by an injury. Enter Jonas Valanciunas, who finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds and four assists while controlling the paint and providing New Orleans with an important source of secondary scoring.

    Throw in the suffocating defense from rookies Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado, which helped hold Chris Paul to four points on 2-of-8 shooting, and the Pelicans are looking like a true threat instead of just a scrappy underdog.

    Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

    Man, this Pels team is fun as hell

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    HIS NAME IS JONAS<br><br>HE’S CARRYING THE PELS

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    Herb Jones comes FLYING in for the rejection ❌ <a href="https://t.co/b8VNqBNKWk">pic.twitter.com/b8VNqBNKWk</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Herb Jones is causing HAVOC on defense 🔒<br><br>PHX 85 | NOP 98<br>6:23 remaining in Q4<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel on TNT <a href="https://t.co/5PFbjh9bN7">pic.twitter.com/5PFbjh9bN7</a>

    NBA @NBA

    😤 Jose Alvarado forces the 8-second violation!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel on TNT <a href="https://t.co/cKFBJWqpSp">pic.twitter.com/cKFBJWqpSp</a>

    Robby Kalland @RKalland

    they should stop the game and present jose alvarado with some kind of award for forcing an 8 second violation on chris paul

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    LeBron. Steph. MJ. Magic. Shaq. Kobe. Russell. Wilt. Larry. And Jose Alvarado.

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    sign me up for the premium membership in the JOSE ALVARADO fan club i want the most expensive package

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Incredible game plan by New Orleans. They bugged/antagonized/annoyed/frustrated CP3 for 2 hours and he finally snapped. He’s been in the league since 2005! WE GOT A SERIES!!!!

    The pressure will be squarely on the Suns as the series returns to Phoenix for Tuesday's Game 5. 

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.