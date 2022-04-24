Stephen Curry After Warriors' Loss to Nuggets: Playoffs Not Always 'a Smooth Ride'

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Golden State Warriors had a prime opportunity to sweep their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets but came up short in a 126-121 loss in Sunday's Game 4.

Despite the loss, Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry said the team's confidence isn't shaken because they're used to the ups and downs of the postseason.

"You've got to assume in the playoffs it's not always going to be a smooth ride," Curry told reporters after the game.

Curry led the Warriors with 33 points, eight assists and four steals in the loss. Klay Thompson scored 32 points, and Andrew Wiggins added 20. Curry played 37 minutes off the bench, his largest workload since returning from a foot injury that forced him to miss the end of the regular season.

Despite his high point total, Curry shot just 10-of-23 from the field. He was more upset after the game over his free-throw shooting, as he hit just 10 of 14 from the charity stripe.

"I miss free throws, I hate it. It's the worst feeling in the world because it's what I do really, really well. ... I'm glad I got there 14 times, which speaks to how I'm feeling physically, just trying to be aggressive," he said.

The Warriors fell behind by as much as 17 in the first half and had to claw their way back into the game. Golden State was able to make a run in the fourth quarter to tie things up, but Denver was able to put the game away thanks to some stellar plays by reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who had a game-high 37 points.

The Warriors will have the chance to close out the series in front of their own fans at Chase Center in Game 5 on Wednesday.