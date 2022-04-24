X

    Fans, Experts Praise Nikola Jokic for MVP-Level Performance as Nuggets Beat Warriors

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 25, 2022

    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic was in danger of becoming the first MVP in NBA history to be swept in a best-of-seven first-round series.

    He responded like only an MVP can.

    Jokic led the Nuggets to a 126-121 Game 4 victory over the Golden State Warriors with 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The likely 2021-22 MVP is playing without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., meaning any chance Denver has against a loaded title contender like the Warriors falls predominantly on his shoulders.

    NBA @NBA

    Jokic called out the play from the bench 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel on ABC <a href="https://t.co/e3gQkSHyas">pic.twitter.com/e3gQkSHyas</a>

    NBA @NBA

    WILL BARTON PUSHES THE LEAD TO 5 ON ABC! <a href="https://t.co/b78n2XCZb0">pic.twitter.com/b78n2XCZb0</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Nikola Jokic had his 8th career playoff game with 35 points, 5 rebounds &amp; 5 assists. All other Nuggets have 7 combined in franchise history <a href="https://t.co/wfjAdVa2i7">pic.twitter.com/wfjAdVa2i7</a>

    NBA TV @NBATV

    Jokic knocks down back-to-back threes 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/z0CcLFWXiC">pic.twitter.com/z0CcLFWXiC</a>

    You Need A 3 @AndyGlockner

    I kind of don't care if the Nuggets can win a title or stop anyone. I need to see Jokic/Gordon/MPJ/Murray/Bones

    Swipa @SwipaCam

    20 point quarter for Nikola Jokic just so the world can SHUT UP about questioning his greatness.

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

    First 10 minutes of Nuggets-Warriors:<br><br>Nikola Jokic: 18 points, 6-of-9 FG<br>Golden State: 17 points, 7-of-25 FG <a href="https://t.co/Ch4t8TLh8Q">pic.twitter.com/Ch4t8TLh8Q</a>

    x - Denver Nuggets @nuggets

    Nothing fazes this man. 18 points and 6 boards in just the first quarter. <a href="https://t.co/l3Qaymceuq">pic.twitter.com/l3Qaymceuq</a>

    Andrew Hammond @ahammFreePress

    Jokic hitting threes in stride will forever put a smile on my face.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Nuggets are up at half, 63-52. <br><br>It's their first halftime lead in the series.<br><br>Nikola Jokic leads all scorers with 22, his 11th career 20-point playoff half. <br><br>That's the most of any Nuggets player over the last 25 postseasons. <a href="https://t.co/dWYBm1msDZ">pic.twitter.com/dWYBm1msDZ</a>

    Andy Bailey @AndrewDBailey

    The anti-Jokic sickos have some of the dumbest takes in the history of sports takes.

    He wasted no time setting the tone in the face of that pressure with 18 points in the first quarter alone, although it wasn't a solo effort.

    Monte Morris (24 points and 5-of-7 from three-point range) took advantage of the spacing created by the attention Jokic draws, Bones Hyland (15 points and seven assists) provided a much-needed spark off the bench, and Aaron Gordon (21 points) helped stem the tide during a Golden State run with key baskets in the fourth quarter.

    NBA @NBA

    Make that 5-for-5 from deep for Morris!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel on ABC <a href="https://t.co/2cYZzBrqJ3">https://t.co/2cYZzBrqJ3</a> <a href="https://t.co/bPnn90ukqB">pic.twitter.com/bPnn90ukqB</a>

    NBA @NBA

    🕺 The in-and-out or the dance?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel on ABC <a href="https://t.co/16Ghw8035y">pic.twitter.com/16Ghw8035y</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Back to back to back 3’s for Bones Hyland 🦴<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/nuggets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nuggets</a> are in the midst of a 30-8 run 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel on ABC <a href="https://t.co/YGooy4sm8q">pic.twitter.com/YGooy4sm8q</a>

    Will Blackmon 🍷 @WillBlackmon

    They gotta “Jordan Rule”<br> Monte Morris at their point lol

    Matt Schubert @MattDSchubert

    Monte Morris has not shrunk from the moment one bit during the playoffs. One of several players I’m excited to see in their true role next season.

    Tim Kawakami @timkawakami

    That's where the Warriors are vulnerable with the Curry/Poole/Klay group -- some perimeter scorer gets hot and they can't stop him.

    Fittingly, Jokic and Morris saved the day after Stephen Curry gave the Warriors the lead with less than 90 seconds remaining. Jokic's layup tied it, Morris' floater gave Denver the lead, and Jokic's kick to a wide-open Will Barton for a corner three clinched it.

    The Nuggets will need more clutch plays just like that if they are going to stay alive during Wednesday's Game 5 back in Golden State.

