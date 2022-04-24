Fans, Experts Praise Nikola Jokic for MVP-Level Performance as Nuggets Beat Warriors

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic was in danger of becoming the first MVP in NBA history to be swept in a best-of-seven first-round series.

He responded like only an MVP can.

Jokic led the Nuggets to a 126-121 Game 4 victory over the Golden State Warriors with 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The likely 2021-22 MVP is playing without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., meaning any chance Denver has against a loaded title contender like the Warriors falls predominantly on his shoulders.

He wasted no time setting the tone in the face of that pressure with 18 points in the first quarter alone, although it wasn't a solo effort.

Monte Morris (24 points and 5-of-7 from three-point range) took advantage of the spacing created by the attention Jokic draws, Bones Hyland (15 points and seven assists) provided a much-needed spark off the bench, and Aaron Gordon (21 points) helped stem the tide during a Golden State run with key baskets in the fourth quarter.

Fittingly, Jokic and Morris saved the day after Stephen Curry gave the Warriors the lead with less than 90 seconds remaining. Jokic's layup tied it, Morris' floater gave Denver the lead, and Jokic's kick to a wide-open Will Barton for a corner three clinched it.

The Nuggets will need more clutch plays just like that if they are going to stay alive during Wednesday's Game 5 back in Golden State.