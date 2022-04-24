Nets' Steve Nash Has 'No Idea' If Ben Simmons Will Return from Injury for Game 4

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite reports Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons will return to the court for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics, head coach Steve Nash could not confirm the plan.

"I have no idea," Nash said after Sunday's practice, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "I think it just really depends hour to hour how he improves and where he's at."

Simmons initially called Game 4 a reasonable target for his return from a back injury, while ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he plans to play "barring a setback." The Nets currently trail the Celtics 3-0 in their first-round playoff series.

On Sunday, Nash called it a "unique situation" and said it is up to the player to make the call.

"Part of the decision has to be Ben's," the coach said. "I think that he has to be all-in."

Simmons has not appeared in a game all season and has yet to play for the Nets.

The three-time All-Star sat out the beginning of the year for mental health reasons while a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. After a midseason trade to Brooklyn, a herniated disk in his back prevented him from suiting up with his new team.

Nash, meanwhile, hasn't always been kept in the loop regarding Simmons' rehab, especially in regard to the Game 4 comeback:

With the Nets on the brink of elimination, Simmons is almost out of time.

Simmons proved to be an impact player in his previous stop, averaging 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game in his career. He remains a versatile contributor on the offensive end and was named first-team All-Defensive in each of the past two years.

The defensive ability could be especially valuable with the Nets allowing 112.7 points per game so far this series. Forward Jayson Tatum has been nearly unstoppable with 29.7 points per game, including 39 in the Game 3 victory.

Adding the 6'11" Simmons to the rotation would give Tatum a different look to contend with, but his health status remains a mystery.