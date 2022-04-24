Neymar, PSG Players Call Out Fans for Walking Out of the Stadium Early

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain's ultras left the club's 1-1 draw with Lens before the game concluded on Saturday, a match that saw the side clinch a record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title.

A number of PSG players called out the club's supporters after the match.

"It was surreal that part of the crowd left the stands," Neymar told ESPN, before referencing the jeering he faced from the PSG crowds earlier in the season after the club was eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16. "They're going to get tired of whistling because I have another three years left on my contract."

Speaking to Canal+ (h/t ESPN), defender Marquinhos added: "The atmosphere is a shame. Football is our passion. We'll try to have as much fun as possible. It's a shame that won't be with the supporters, but we have to deal with it."

Winning Ligue 1 has become old hat for PSG, which has claimed eight of the past 10 domestic titles. The 10th title tied Marseille and Saint-Etienne for the most in league history. But Champions League success has continued to elude the side, a disappointment for the fans even amid the league title.

"I'm not disappointed. If [the ultras] want to celebrate, they can do so; they don't want to, so they're not doing so," Kylian Mbappe told Canal+. "The crowd was here. It's a minority who left. They're not representative of all of the supporters, but rather a minority. The stadium was full. We celebrated among ourselves in the dressing room; all that was missing was the cup. I'm savoring it."