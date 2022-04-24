Kevin Durant Calls Nets Loss 'a Sh--ty Game' After Struggling Again vs. Celtics

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Suffice it to say Kevin Durant is fed up with his playoff struggles.

"It’s a sh--ty game. Sh--ty game,” Durant told reporters before ending his press conference following the Brooklyn Nets' Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The Nets trail 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, which has featured Durant playing arguably the worst playoff basketball of his career. Durant is averaging 22.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 38.5 percent from the floor in the three Brooklyn losses.

The Celtics have hounded Durant with physicality and length, using their group of rangy wings to frustrate the All-Star forward into tough shots and to take on more of a facilitating role.

The result has been three Brooklyn losses, all coming by seven or fewer points. If Durant were playing up to his typical performance level, it's fair to wonder if the Nets are ahead 3-0 rather than facing elimination.

“Man, we know what it is. I don’t think no speech or anything is going to do [anything] at this point in the year. We know what it is. We’ve got another game on Monday. Just come out and play,” said Durant. “Losing. Just not making the right decision. There’s a lot of s--t. But overall just losing.”

Video Play Button Videos you might like

No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 playoff deficit.