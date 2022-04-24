Donovan Mitchell Says He, Rudy Gobert 'Trust Each Other' After Jazz Win Game 4

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell is downplaying any notion that he and Rudy Gobert are unable to co-exist on the court after the Utah Jazz's 100-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference playoffs.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Mitchell said he and Gobert "trust each other."

Much has been made of the dynamic between Mitchell and Gobert on the court. It became a significant talking point on April 3 when a stat was posted on Twitter showing how many times Mitchell has passed the ball to Gobert this season.

When asked about that stat on April 5, Mitchell told reporters it is a "wild" number but pointed out the Jazz have the NBA's best offense, "so clearly, we're doing something right as a group, as a team."

The Jazz did finish the regular season leading the league in offensive rating (116.7), per Basketball Reference.

Head coach Quin Snyder defended his players in a long rant during a pregame press conference on April 5.

"Let’s just not try to drive a wedge between some of these players, and especially using numbers. We should be more responsible than that," Snyder said. "... We’re not playing great all the time. We want to play better. But you don’t get there by trying to say that one player’s not passing to another."

When the Jazz needed someone to make a play at a crucial moment on Saturday, Mitchell lobbed a pass to Gobert for a slam dunk with 11 seconds remaining to take a 100-99 lead.

The play may have saved Utah's season, otherwise it would have fallen behind 3-1 to the Mavs in the series with a loss.

Now, the Jazz will have a chance to take a 3-2 series lead in Game 5 at American Airlines Center on Monday.