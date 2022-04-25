76ers' Joel Embiid Fined $15K for Criticizing Referees After Game 4 Loss vs. Raptors

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid $15,000 for his actions towards officials following the end of his team's 110-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday.

Cameras captured Embiid giving the referees, who were led by crew chief Scott Foster, a sarcastic clap following the end of the game.

The 76ers were on the wrong end of the officiating whistles Saturday. They were called for 26 fouls, while the Raptors had 20. Toronto shot 35 free throws, and Philadelphia had 25.

After the game, Embiid was asked if he felt the refs should have been called for more fouls, and he gave this response.

It's safe to assume Embiid didn't actually believe the officials did a "great job" based on his postgame reaction, but on the bright side, his 76ers hold a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and will return home to host Game 5 on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.