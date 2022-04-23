White Sox's Eloy Jimenez Carted Off Field with Hamstring Injury vs. Cubs

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez was carted off the field in the second inning of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins with an apparent leg injury, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Jimenez suffered the injury while running through first base after grounding out to third.

Manager Tony La Russa told reporters after the game that the injury is "significant" but not season-ending. He added that Jimenez "is quite distraught."

The 25-year-old entered Saturday slashing .229/.263/.343 with one home run and seven RBI.

The Dominican Republic native appeared in just 55 games during the 2021 campaign after rupturing his left pectoral tendon during spring training. He didn't make his season debut until July 26.

If the 2020 Silver Slugger misses time, Andrew Vaughn, Leury Garcia and Adam Engel could fill in.

The White Sox can't catch a break when it comes to injuries. Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Garrett Crochet, Joe Kelly, Ryan Burr, AJ Pollock, Yoan Moncada and Yermin Mercedes have all been placed on the 10-day injured list this month.

Luckily for Chicago, it's just the beginning of the season. The White Sox entered Saturday second in the AL Central with a 6-7 record. The Cleveland Guardians were in first with a 7-6 record.

If the White Sox can get some of their injured players back soon, they'll be in a much better position to compete for the top spot in the division.