Joel Embiid's Thumb Issue 'Not a Good Injury,' 76ers' Doc Rivers Says

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers did not divulge the nature of superstar center Joel Embiid's thumb ailment, but he did let reporters know Saturday that it's "not a good injury."

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer provided the quotes.

The injury occurred during the 76ers' 104-101 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday, when Embiid hit a game-winning three-pointer with under one second remaining to cap a 33-point, 13-rebound evening.

Embiid told reporters that he wasn't exactly sure when the injury occurred, but he was seen wearing a brace on his right hand postgame.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne added more information regarding Embiid's thumb:

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic previously reported that there's fear Embiid tor a ligament in his right thumb.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes said that Embiid intends to play in Game 4 against the Raps on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET but that he would get an MRI once the team headed back to Philadelphia.

Embiid has averaged 32.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per game over his last two contests against the Raptors. Despite the injury, Embiid was able to hit a turnaround three-point jumper for the win in Game 3.

If Embiid is forced to miss any time (or is limited) in the future, then the 76ers should turn to Paul Reed for more minutes. Philadelphia can also give veteran DeAndre Jordan more playing time.