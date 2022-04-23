Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs 'Wired to Go After It' Despite Tyreek Hill Trade, per GM

Set Number: X163917 TK1

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters at a predraft news conference Friday that his team is "wired to go after it each year" with Patrick Mahomes behind center despite the team's trade of superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason.

"I think—and I've said this before—when you have Pat Mahomes, I think we're wired to go after it every year," Veach said, per Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. "Just because you trade away a great player doesn't mean we're in a rebuilding mode by any means. It just means we're going to find a new set of resources and try to become aggressive."

The Chiefs received five draft picks (including the No. 29 selection this year) for Hill, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Kansas City has added Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency.

Kansas City has a ton of talent returning despite trading Hill. For starters, the Chiefs' rebuilt offensive line is back intact, with Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Lucas Niang set to protect Mahomes.

Seven-time Pro Bowler Travis Kelce, who had 92 catches for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns last season, figures to be Mahomes' most frequent target as usual.

It appears the Chiefs will lose safety Tyrann Mathieu to free agency, but they also bring back a budding superstar in linebacker Nick Bolton (team-high 112 tackles) and three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Chris Jones (nine sacks).

Of course, it also helps to have Mahomes, a four-time Pro Bowler who has already won an MVP, a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP in his four seasons as a starter.

Kansas City is tied for third on the DraftKings Sportsbook odds ledger at 10-1 to win the Super Bowl. Only the Buffalo Bills (13-2) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-1) are ahead of it.

And that's before the draft. By virtue of the Hill trade, Kansas City has 12 choices, including four in the top 62.