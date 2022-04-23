Cardinals' Kyler Murray Calls out Colin Cowherd over Comments on Work Ethic

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray responded to criticism from Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd, who questioned whether you could build a successful culture around the two-time Pro Bowler.

Murray was specifically frustrated with Cowherd making his work ethic a talking point in the exchange on Thursday:

It's been a whirlwind offseason for the Cards' QB, who became the focus of trade rumors after he removed all references to the team on Instagram in February.

Murray later downplayed the importance of the IG scrub, saying it's a pretty common thing, and he reaffirmed his commitment to the organization.

"I'm an Arizona Cardinal," he told reporters in March. "I've done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that, so I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal."

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim echoed that sentiment Thursday, saying there's "zero chance" the team trades Murray in the near future.

"Nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback," Keim said.

With any uncertainty now seemingly in the rearview mirror, the focus shifts to trying to find more high-end success with Murray leading the offense.

Arizona has posted a 22-23-1 record in his 46 career starts and, while it went 11-6 to earn a playoff berth last season, it was blown out by the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round.

Yet, at a time when the Cardinals should be pushing toward title contention, the front office hasn't made a major splash this offseason. It watched wide receiver Christian Kirk and linebacker Chandler Jones leave in free agency without making any high-profile additions.

That doesn't mean they can't take another step forward in 2022, but it does put even more pressure on Murray to carry the team on his shoulders.