Kyle Lowry Out for Heat vs. Hawks Game 4 with Hamstring Injury

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks because of a left hamstring injury, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Lowry picked up the injury in Friday's 111-110 loss to the Hawks in Game 3. He told ESPN's Dave McMenamin after the game that he planned to do round-the-clock treatment and didn't expect to miss any time.

Lowry signed a three-year, $90 million contract with the Heat before the 2021-22 season, ending a nine-year stint with the Toronto Raptors during which he made six All-Star Games and won the 2018-19 NBA championship.

The 16-year NBA veteran then headed to Miami and averaged 13.4 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in his first season with the Heat.

Thanks in part to his efforts, the Heat finished first in the Eastern Conference with a 53-29 record.

Without Lowry, the Heat could give guard Gabe Vincent more minutes. Expect Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler to handle the ball more as well. Max Strus and Victor Oladipo will also be in line for more minutes in the backcourt.