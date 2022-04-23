Heat's Kyle Lowry 'Pissed the F--k off' About Hamstring Injury After Game 3 Loss

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry isn't happy about exiting Friday's 111-110 Game 3 loss to the Atlanta Hawks early after suffering what was described as a left leg injury.

Speaking with ESPN's Dave McMenamin after the game, Lowry said he suffered a hamstring injury and is "pissed the f--k off" about it. However, the veteran plans to undergo "round-the-clock treatment" ahead of Game 4 on Sunday and doesn't plan on missing time.

Lowry left the game in the third quarter and did not return. He finished with six points, four rebounds and five assists before exiting.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game that the team doesn't know the severity of Lowry's hamstring injury just yet and that he would undergo more tests on Saturday. If the 36-year-old misses any time, Miami could be in trouble.

After Lowry exited in Game 3 with the Heat up by 13 points, the Hawks outscored them by 14 points, and Trae Young capped off an exciting victory for Atlanta with a floater in the lane with 4.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Lowry had been a key performer for the Heat during the regular season, averaging 13.4 points and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.

The six-time All-Star also put up 10 points, four rebounds, nine assists and two steals against the Hawks in Game 1 and nine points, three rebounds, two assists and three blocks in Game 2.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If Lowry does miss time, Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus will play a more significant role for the Heat. Herro and Strus both played well on Friday, combining for 44 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Heat enter Sunday's Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead.