Experts, Fans React as Bucks Rout Bulls in Game 3 with Khris Middleton out Injured

Experts, Fans React as Bucks Rout Bulls in Game 3 with Khris Middleton out InjuredApril 23, 2022
Despite missing three-time All-Star Khris Middleton with a sprained MCL, the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Chicago Bulls 111-81 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Friday.
Milwaukee led by as many as 37 points and held a double-digit edge for the entirety of the final three quarters. The Bucks led for the final 46 minutes overall.
Simply put, Milwaukee was laser-focused and determined to put a disappointing Game 2 loss behind them from the start.
Milwaukee won despite a relatively quiet (but efficient) scoring night from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting. The Bucks didn't need their superstar to be the hero, though, as numerous role players excelled.
Grayson Allen's 22 points led Milwaukee, and Bobby Portis added a 18-point, 16-rebound double-double.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucks</a> lead the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bulls?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bulls</a> 33-17 after one at the United Center. Grayson Allen came off the bench to hit 3 threes. Bobby Portis hit two. Pat Connaughton hit three free throws.
The Bucks' defense, which allowed DeMar DeRozan to score 41 points in a 114-110 Bulls Game 2, held him to 11 points Friday.
Chicago ended up shooting just 9-of-34 from three-point range as the Bucks' defense put on a masterclass performance.
Milwaukee is now up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday from Chicago.