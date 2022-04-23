Experts, Fans React as Bucks Rout Bulls in Game 3 with Khris Middleton out Injured

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Despite missing three-time All-Star Khris Middleton with a sprained MCL, the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Chicago Bulls 111-81 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Friday.

Milwaukee led by as many as 37 points and held a double-digit edge for the entirety of the final three quarters. The Bucks led for the final 46 minutes overall.

Simply put, Milwaukee was laser-focused and determined to put a disappointing Game 2 loss behind them from the start.

Milwaukee won despite a relatively quiet (but efficient) scoring night from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting. The Bucks didn't need their superstar to be the hero, though, as numerous role players excelled.

Grayson Allen's 22 points led Milwaukee, and Bobby Portis added a 18-point, 16-rebound double-double.

The Bucks' defense, which allowed DeMar DeRozan to score 41 points in a 114-110 Bulls Game 2, held him to 11 points Friday.

Chicago ended up shooting just 9-of-34 from three-point range as the Bucks' defense put on a masterclass performance.

Milwaukee is now up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday from Chicago.