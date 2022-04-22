Luka Doncic Feeling No Pain from Calf Injury; Questionable for Mavs vs. Jazz Game 4

Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic might make his 2022 NBA playoff debut on Saturday in Game 4 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz.

Doncic is listed as questionable for the matchup and told reporters, including ESPN's Tim MacMahon, that he isn't experiencing any pain in his injured left calf. He has been participating in full basketball activities since Tuesday.

The news comes after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that Doncic would not play until he's fully recovered from his calf injury. Wojnarowski noted that the Mavericks didn't want to risk further injury by having Doncic return too soon.

Doncic was diagnosed with a calf strain on April 12 and hasn't played since. Despite his absence, the Mavericks enter Game 4 against the Jazz with a 2-1 series lead after winning Games 2 and 3.

Jalen Brunson has been phenomenal filling in for Doncic. The 25-year-old is averaging 32.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists through three playoff games while shooting 50.7 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from deep.

In addition to Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith and Davis Bertans have played well through the first three games of the series.

With Doncic set to return, the Jazz will have their hands full.

Doncic averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from deep during the regular season. He has been the driving force behind Dallas' success and will ultimately be a big reason why the team reaches the second round if it can put Utah away.