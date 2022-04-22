Jeremy Roach to Return to Duke for Junior Season, Forgo 2022 NBA Draft

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach will forgo the 2022 NBA draft and return to Duke for the 2022-23 season, he announced Friday on Instagram.

There was speculation that Roach would declare for the draft, but now he'll try to lead the Blue Devils to an NCAA title in his junior season.

Roach had a solid sophomore season alongside a group that included Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore Jr. and Trevor Keels. He averaged 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 41 percent from the floor and 32.2 percent from deep in 39 games.

The 20-year-old was even better during the NCAA tournament, averaging 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals.

Returning to Duke for his junior season will only help Roach improve his draft prospects. He wasn't projected to be a first-round pick in this year's class, but with an improved, but he could become one based on how he plays for the Blue Devils next season.

While Roach will need to get acclimated to life under new head coach Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils and their top-ranked recruiting class should still be in good shape.