NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Updated Standings After Oilers Clinch Postseason Berth

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers clinched a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with an 6-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at Rogers Place.

Edmonton improved to 46-26-6 with the win. This is the third straight season the Oilers have reached the playoffs, and the team is hoping to go farther than the first round for the first time since 2017.

That said, let's take a look at the updated Western Conference standings:

Pacific Division

Calgary Flames: 48-20-10, 106 points Edmonton Oilers: 46-26-6, 98 points Los Angeles Kings: 42-27-10, 94 points

Central Division

Colorado Avalanche: 55-17-6, 116 points Minnesota Wild: 50-21-7, 107 points St. Louis Blues: 47-20-11, 105 points

Wild Card

Nashville Predators: 44-28-5, 93 points Dallas Stars: 43-30-5, 91 points

And here's a look at the Eastern Conference standings:

Atlantic Division

Florida Panthers: 56-15-6, 118 points Toronto Maple Leafs: 51-21-6, 108 points Tampa Bay Lightning: 47-22-8, 102 points

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes: 50-20-8, 108 points New York Rangers: 51-21-6, 108 points Pittsburgh Penguins: 44-23-11, 99 points

Wild Card

Boston Bruins: 47-25-5, 99 points Washington Capitals: 43-23-11, 97 points

The Oilers are paced offensively by superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

McDavid entered Friday's game with 43 goals and 70 assists for 113 points, while Draisaitl had 54 goals and 52 assists for 106 points.

Aside from McDavid and Draisaitl, Edmonton has also received excellent performances offensively from Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi.

Hyman entered Friday with 25 goals and 26 assists for 51 points; Nugent-Hopkins entered with 11 goals and 36 assists for 47 points; Yamamoto had 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points; and Puljujarvi had 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points.

The Oilers have also been anchored defensively by Evan Bouchard, Tyson Barrie and Darnell Nurse. Duncan Keith, Cody Ceci, Brett Kulak and Kris Russell have also been a part of that group.

Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen have manned the crease this year. While neither has been particularly bad, the Oilers could use an upgrade in goal come next season.

With teams like the Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild set to appear in the postseason, the Oilers will face an uphill battle to win the Stanley Cup.