Report: Mitch Kupchak May Be Fired as Hornets GM After James Borrego Dismissal

Michael Jordan could be looking to completely overhaul the Charlotte Hornets' front office and coaching staff for the 2022-23 season.

After James Borrego was fired as head coach on Friday, NBA reporter Peter Vecsey noted general manager Mitch Kupchak could also be let go by the team.

Kupchak has done a good job of rebuilding the Hornets roster during his time as general manager. Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball are foundation pieces for the organization.

Terry Rozier, who was acquired in a sign-and-trade in July 2019, has averaged 19.3 points per game and shot 38.8 percent from three-point range in three seasons with Charlotte.

The Hornets have made significant progress since posting a 23-42 record in 2019-20.

They have improved their win total by 10 games in each of the past two seasons, going to 33-39 in 2020-21 and 43-39 in 2021-22.

Despite their record getting better, the Hornets have been unable to make the playoffs. They have been the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference in each of the past two seasons, and they've lost in the play-in tournament both times.

This season was Charlotte's first time posting a winning record (43-39) since 2015-16.

Kupchak was hired by the Hornets as general manager and president of basketball operations in April 2018. He spent 31 years working in the Los Angeles Lakers' front office from 1986 to 2017, including the final 17 years as general manager.

The Hornets have a 138-163 record in four seasons with Kupchak as general manager.