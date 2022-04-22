Jay Wright Says He 'Didn't Have The Edge' Anymore After Retirement From Villanova

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In his first public comments since announcing his retirement as the Villanova men's basketball coach, Jay Wright addressed why he decided to walk away from the program after 21 seasons.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Wright said he "started to feel like I didn’t have the edge that I’ve always had."

The 60-year-old went on to say he "just knew it was the right time" to step down because he didn't feel like he would be able to give 100 percent to the team.

"The edge always came natural to me," Wright said. "So I started evaluating. I would never have to think about anything. I started to think like, 'I have to get myself fired up here. Let’s go.'"

