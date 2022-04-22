X

    Nikola Jokic Would Be 1st MVP in NBA History to Get Swept in Round 1 If Nuggets Lose

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 22, 2022

    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    The 2021-22 NBA season might end in history-making fashion for Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic—just not the kind of history he'll want to make.

    StatMuse noted Jokic could be the first reigning MVP to get swept in the first round of the playoffs.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Nikola Jokic is one loss away from becoming the first MVP in NBA history to be swept 4-0 in the first round. <a href="https://t.co/uQ2MrqZB6D">pic.twitter.com/uQ2MrqZB6D</a>

    Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists in the regular season and helped the Nuggets secure the No. 6 seed. That was considered quite the achievement for Denver considering it didn't have Jamal Murray all year and watched Michael Porter Jr.'s season end after nine games.

    The Serb's one-man act can only carry the franchise so far in the playoffs, though. Through three games against the Golden State Warriors, he's averaging a double-double (29.3 points and 13.0 rebounds), but that hasn't translated to a victory.

    Should Denver get swept, the 27-year-old shouldn't shoulder much blame.

    Kofie @Kofie

    37-18-5 in a loss? Run from the grind Jokic

    The Nuggets will look to extend their season in Game 4 on Sunday.

